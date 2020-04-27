Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
James Logan Notice
LOGAN - James W. Age 93 of Smithtown, NY on April 22, 2020. Proud Navy Veteran Beloved husband of the late Fara. Loving father of Regina (Tom) Smith, Jeannine (Chris) Richey, Jacqueline (Rick) D'Aoust, Mary (Mark) Ratikan and Tara (David) Delardi. Cherished grandfather of Christopher (Katy), Sean (Samantha), Emily (Sean), Lauren, Richard, Melissa, Alicia, Logan and Fara. Adored great-grandfather of Carter, Declan and Sabrina. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY 11787 Visiting for family only 9am-10am Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Funeral service 10am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. James Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020
