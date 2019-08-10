|
ABRAMS - James M., 75, of Washington Township, NJ., formerly of Merrick & Bellmore passed away on 8/8/19. Graduate of Chaminade HS & Fairfield Univ. US Army Vietnam Veteran. Survived by wife, Ginger; children James(Noelle), Jennifer (Michael) Thorp and grandchildren; siblings, Margaret (Richard) Tygrest, Kathleen Fausner, Donald (Juily) as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing at Becker Funeral Home, 201-664-0292 Westwood, NJ. Mass 11am on 8/12 @ St. John the Baptist Church. Donations to appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2019