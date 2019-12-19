|
JAMES M. FOLKS, SR. Aug 11, 1936 Dec 19, 2004 15 years. Seems like a lifetime ago. I hope you are safe. Life would be too hard if I didn't believe I would see you again. Truth is though..... I still miss you so much sometimes I can hardly stand it. Thank you for always helping us heal and continuing to stay strong as a family. Merry Christmas Dad. We love you to the moon and back...and back again. All Our Love, Mary, Jim, Jr., Kristy, Michael, Maria, Nancy Elizabeth, Mike, Kevin, Christiann, Kate Maureen, John, Bridget Mary, Jesse. Jimmy, Will, Kevin, Paul, Marykate, Patrick, Owen, Sean, Molly, Liam, Caroline, Meghan, Colleen, Erin, Mary, Brendan, Adelyn, Connor, Kate, James III, Ryan, Ailish, and Baby Angel Anna.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019