Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Folks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Folks Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Folks Sr. In Memoriam
JAMES M. FOLKS, SR. Aug 11, 1936 Dec 19, 2004 15 years. Seems like a lifetime ago. I hope you are safe. Life would be too hard if I didn't believe I would see you again. Truth is though..... I still miss you so much sometimes I can hardly stand it. Thank you for always helping us heal and continuing to stay strong as a family. Merry Christmas Dad. We love you to the moon and back...and back again. All Our Love, Mary, Jim, Jr., Kristy, Michael, Maria, Nancy Elizabeth, Mike, Kevin, Christiann, Kate Maureen, John, Bridget Mary, Jesse. Jimmy, Will, Kevin, Paul, Marykate, Patrick, Owen, Sean, Molly, Liam, Caroline, Meghan, Colleen, Erin, Mary, Brendan, Adelyn, Connor, Kate, James III, Ryan, Ailish, and Baby Angel Anna.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -