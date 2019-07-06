|
FUREY - James M. of Garden City at the age of 92 on July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Solosky). Loving father of James, Dennis, Kathleen (Tho) Tran, Sheila (Neil) O'Malley, and predecesased by Patricia & Sean. Cherished Grandpa of Nathaniel, Ian, Jane, Casey, John, Desmond, Harrison, Nicholas, Olivia & Mae. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm, Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City. Funeral Mass Monday 11:15am, St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019