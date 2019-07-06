Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Garden City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Furey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Furey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Furey Notice
FUREY - James M. of Garden City at the age of 92 on July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Solosky). Loving father of James, Dennis, Kathleen (Tho) Tran, Sheila (Neil) O'Malley, and predecesased by Patricia & Sean. Cherished Grandpa of Nathaniel, Ian, Jane, Casey, John, Desmond, Harrison, Nicholas, Olivia & Mae. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9pm, Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City. Funeral Mass Monday 11:15am, St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Garden City. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now