KERNS - James M. of Malverne on July 14, 2019. Proprietor of Laurelton Cycle, est 1928. Beloved son of Joan A. and the late James A. Loving brother of Colleen J. and Michael K. and his wife Johanna. Cher-ished uncle of Collin and Catherine. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc., 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45 am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Malverne. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Shore Animal League America.
Published in Newsday on July 16, 2019
