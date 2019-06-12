Home

James McAleer Notice
McALEER-James F. of Glen Cove, NY on June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen. Loving father of Jessica and Heather McAleer. Loving son of James L. and Madeline "Peggy" McAleer. Dear brother of Dawn McNamara (Patrick) and Laurie McAleer. Visiting Sat. 2-4 & 7-9 pm and Sun. 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass 10 am Mon. at St. Patrick's Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Brookville, NY. Contributions may be made to . https://www.heart.org/
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019
