McKeown - James Thomas on July 20, 2019, loving father passed away at the age of 87. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and married Mary Theresa Lynch on August 10, 1963. Jim spent most of his career as an elementary school teacher in East Meadow UFSD, and retired after teaching for more than 40 years. Jim now joins his wife Mary, parents James and Mary (Conlon) McKeown, siblings Claire Kidd and Vincent McKeown, and brothers-in-law Charles Kidd and Michael Hughes in eternity. He is survived by daughter Meaghan (Brian) Caltabiano, siblings John (Beatrice) McKeown, Helen Hughes, and Eugene (Susan) McKeown, and a large extended family. Visitation Wednesday July 24 from 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm at Chapey Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday July 25 at 10:00am at Holy Family RC Church, 17 Fordham Rd., Hicksville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International.
Published in Newsday on July 23, 2019