Wantagh Abbey Inc
3374 Park Ave
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 785-0312
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Calverton National Cemetery
James McMahon Notice
McMAHON- James of Wantagh and Massapequa died on June 29th. James leaves behind his loving wife MaryJane Gerth-McMahon, daughters Elizabeth Demos (Ted), Deborah Miller (Roger), Bonnie Gerth (Johanna), Patricia McMahon, sons James McMahon (Vicky), Christopher McMahon (Jill), Brother George McMahon (Helene), sister Joan Duncan (Dick) and 17 grandchildren. James was a retired Verizon Supervising Foreman and a proud Marine. Wake and services are to be held at Wantagh Abbey, 3374 Park Avenue Wantagh, NY 11793 on July 2nd from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Burial will be at Calverton National Cemetery at 11am on July 3.
Published in Newsday on July 2, 2019
