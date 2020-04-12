Home

MCQUADE - James -Deacon of St. Matthew's RC Church, Dix Hills, age 88, died March 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Grady). Devoted father of James, Jeanne Flaherty and Ronda Grady. Cherished grandfather of Valerie."I'm better because I've seen you today." If you've met Deacon McQuade you've heard that line. Indeed we were all better for having known him. He impacted the lives of countless parishioners at St. Matthew's in his 36 years of ordained service to the Church in Pre-Cana and Pre-Baptism ministries and prayer group leadership at Huntington Hills. His style, manner, humor and humility were one-of-a-kind.A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deacon McQuade's name to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Metro NY (500 Fifth Ave, 29th Floor, NY, NY 10110).
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020
