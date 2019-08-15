Home

Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-4700
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
1935 - 2019
MCTIGHE - James of Rockville Centre, NY on August 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice. Devoted father of James, Colleen (Bill) Barry, Margaret (Kenny) Backus & Michael (Robyn). Loving grandfather of James, Jonathan, Michael, Andrew, Mary, Matthew, Luke,Shannon, Billy, Conor, Aidan, Kelly, Casey, Annie (Austin) Philips, Erin & Megan. Great-grand-father to Kasyn. Friends may call Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45 AM St. Anthony's R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or . glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 15, 2019
