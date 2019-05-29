Home

Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
ROSS - James Michael "Mike", on May 27, 2019. Long time resident of Seaford. Marine Engineer and class of 1965 graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. Past President and active member of the Seaford Lions Club. Outreach coordinator at both St. William the Abbot RC Church and Maria Regina RC Church. Avid sailor and photographer. Beloved husband of Linda. Loving father of Jim (Michelle), and Jennifer (Frederick). Dear brother of John Ross, Paul Ross, and Karen Bodkin. Cherished grandfather of James C., and Ryan. Reposing Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:45 AM at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019
