Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Reposing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence R.C. Church
Sayville, NY
MIRABEL - James T., of Medford, NY on October 21, 2019. Cherished husband of Susan. Loving brother-in-law of Pamela Arrasate, Peggy Salamone, and Timothy Flanagan. Devoted uncle of many. Reposing Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville. Interment to follow Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram. Donations in James' memory to Good Shepherd Hospice or The Lustgarten Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019
