|
|
MIRABEL - James T., of Medford, NY on October 21, 2019. Cherished husband of Susan. Loving brother-in-law of Pamela Arrasate, Peggy Salamone, and Timothy Flanagan. Devoted uncle of many. Reposing Friday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Sayville. Interment to follow Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram. Donations in James' memory to Good Shepherd Hospice or The Lustgarten Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019