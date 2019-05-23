|
MORROW - James E., Sr. of Levittown, NY on May 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Christine for 53 years. Loving father of Christine M. Morrow, James E. Morrow, Jr. (Kim), Cynthia Rochanakit (John), Catherine Geiger (Richard), Colleen DeGruttola (Robert), Carolee Cullen (Joseph), and Charlene Sippel (Patrick). Cherished by his 18 grandchildren. Adored brother of Joseph (Claire), Rosemary Walsh (Walter), Edmund (the late Eileen), and the late Dennis (Joanne). Dedicated Baldwin High School History Teacher for 37 years, Knights of Columbus Past Grand Knight of the Holy Innocents Council and the Fourth Degree Past Faithful Navigator, 46 year Past President of the Levittown Property Owners Association, Past President of the St. Bernard's Basketball CYO, and Director of the Nassau County PAL Track Program. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:30 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from May 23 to May 24, 2019