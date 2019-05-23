Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernard's R.C. Church
Levittown, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Morrow


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences
James Morrow Notice
MORROW - James E., Sr. of Levittown, NY on May 21, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Christine for 53 years. Loving father of Christine M. Morrow, James E. Morrow, Jr. (Kim), Cynthia Rochanakit (John), Catherine Geiger (Richard), Colleen DeGruttola (Robert), Carolee Cullen (Joseph), and Charlene Sippel (Patrick). Cherished by his 18 grandchildren. Adored brother of Joseph (Claire), Rosemary Walsh (Walter), Edmund (the late Eileen), and the late Dennis (Joanne). Dedicated Baldwin High School History Teacher for 37 years, Knights of Columbus Past Grand Knight of the Holy Innocents Council and the Fourth Degree Past Faithful Navigator, 46 year Past President of the Levittown Property Owners Association, Past President of the St. Bernard's Basketball CYO, and Director of the Nassau County PAL Track Program. Family will receive friends Thursday and Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 9:30 am, at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Levittown, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now