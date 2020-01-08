|
MURPHY - James Fintan (Fenton, Murf) 85, of Floral Park, NY passed away peacefully and comfortably on January 6, 2020, surrounded by family. Loving husband of Rita. Beloved father of Tom (Sheb), Jim (Sue), Sean (Margaret), Mike (Kristine), Liz (Frank) and Greg (Jen). Cherished grandfather of Errol, Leyla, Aliye, Nicole, Christopher, Peter, Shane, Joe, Vin, Patrick S., Declan, Rory, Olive, Patrick, Anthony, and 1 great-granddaughter Olivia. He loved his family dearly. Family and friends may call Weds 2-5 and 7-9pm at Thomas F Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave, Floral Park, NY. Funeral Mass Thurs, 9:15am at Our Lady of Victory RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to HORSEPOWER Therapeutic Learning Center, High Point, NC www.horsepower.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020