MURPHY - James J. of Hauppauge, NY, North Ft. Meyers FL and formerly of Jackson Heights, NY on February 8, 2020, in his 78th year. Devoted husband of Joan M. nee (DeSocio). Devoted father of James, Laura-Jean Natan (David) and Christine Abbatiello (Don). Loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren. Cherished by many family members and close friends. A veteran of the U.S. Navy Submarine Service UDT. Retired NY Telephone Company, Ex-Captain Truck Company Hauppauge Fire Department, member for 52 years. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd (RT 111) Hauppauge, NY where a religious service will be held Friday 8:00pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am St. Thomas More RC Church Hauppauge, NY. Interment following St. Patrick's Cemetery Smithtown, NY. Visiting Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9pm and Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020