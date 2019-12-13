|
NOLAN - James "Jim" of Smithtown NY, on December 9, 2019 in his 101st year. Beloved son of the late James J. and Mary (nee Codiroli) Nolan. Devoted husband of the late Margaret (Bonnie) Nolan. Loving father of James P. Nolan & Jean E. Schwabedissen. Cherished grandfather of Richard, Kathleen (Thomas), Karen and Nancy (Scott) and great- grandfather of Christopher, Lauryn, Kate, Matthew, Kristin & Ella. Dear brother of Harold. James is predeceased by sister Catherine and brother John. James attended Catholic & public schools in Manhattan and Queens, NY. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd. Haup-pauge, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday, at 4:30 PM. Funeral Monday, 10 AM. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Sunday Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019