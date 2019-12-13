Newsday Notices
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Road (Rte. 111)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
(631) 361-7500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Rd.
Hauppauge, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Rd.
Hauppauge, NY
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:30 PM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Rd.
Hauppauge, NY
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home
840 Wheeler Rd.
Hauppauge, NY
James Nolan Notice
NOLAN - James "Jim" of Smithtown NY, on December 9, 2019 in his 101st year. Beloved son of the late James J. and Mary (nee Codiroli) Nolan. Devoted husband of the late Margaret (Bonnie) Nolan. Loving father of James P. Nolan & Jean E. Schwabedissen. Cherished grandfather of Richard, Kathleen (Thomas), Karen and Nancy (Scott) and great- grandfather of Christopher, Lauryn, Kate, Matthew, Kristin & Ella. Dear brother of Harold. James is predeceased by sister Catherine and brother John. James attended Catholic & public schools in Manhattan and Queens, NY. Reposing Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Rd. Haup-pauge, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday, at 4:30 PM. Funeral Monday, 10 AM. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Sunday Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 13, 2019
