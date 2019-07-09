Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Resources
More Obituaries for James O'Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James O'Connell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James O'Connell Notice
O'CONNELL - James (Jimmy), Mineola, NY, on July 6, 2019, 86 years old, peacefully at home surrounded by family, the "Duke of Mineola". Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. United States Navy Sailor, FDNY Firefighter, Jamaica Hospital Emergency Room RN, High School Basketball Referee and Baseball Umpire. Beloved husband of Maryann, Loving father of Tim (Tara), Andy (Lori), Matty (Colleen), AnneMarie O'Donnell (Jim), Theresa Cantwell (John), Jamie (Renae), and Peter. Cherished grandfather "Poppy" of sixteen grandchildren Thomas, Michael, James, Olivia, Andrew, Emily, Matty O'C, Joseph, Jacqueline, Kaitlyn, Matty O'D, Alexandra, Greg, Vanessa, Jimmy, Monique. Also survived by his sister Dorthy Rode, brother Andrew O'Connell (Mary), and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. His warmth, smile, and laughter will always be remembered in our hearts. Visitation will be held at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY, Tuesday July 9 from 2-5 & 7-9. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Aidan, Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY, Wednesday July 10 at 10:00am
Published in Newsday on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Download Now