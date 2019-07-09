|
O'CONNELL - James (Jimmy), Mineola, NY, on July 6, 2019, 86 years old, peacefully at home surrounded by family, the "Duke of Mineola". Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. United States Navy Sailor, FDNY Firefighter, Jamaica Hospital Emergency Room RN, High School Basketball Referee and Baseball Umpire. Beloved husband of Maryann, Loving father of Tim (Tara), Andy (Lori), Matty (Colleen), AnneMarie O'Donnell (Jim), Theresa Cantwell (John), Jamie (Renae), and Peter. Cherished grandfather "Poppy" of sixteen grandchildren Thomas, Michael, James, Olivia, Andrew, Emily, Matty O'C, Joseph, Jacqueline, Kaitlyn, Matty O'D, Alexandra, Greg, Vanessa, Jimmy, Monique. Also survived by his sister Dorthy Rode, brother Andrew O'Connell (Mary), and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. His warmth, smile, and laughter will always be remembered in our hearts. Visitation will be held at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, Hillside Avenue, Williston Park, NY, Tuesday July 9 from 2-5 & 7-9. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Aidan, Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY, Wednesday July 10 at 10:00am
Published in Newsday on July 9, 2019