JAMES ORLANDO June 22, 1956 - March 18, 2018 A year has passed and I miss you more than ever. A beautiful heart may have stopped beating on March 18th but the memories of you will always be cherished. I loved you then, I love you now and I will love you for Eternity. I know you will be waiting for me and that is what keeps me going. Absent from the body and present with the Lord. Rest In Peace Jim. A Memorial Mass for Jimmy will be held at St. Bernard's Church in Levittown 10:30 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Please come and join us in prayer for Jimmy's one year Anniversary in Heaven.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019
