KELLY - Rev. Msgr. James P., of Rockville Centre, N.Y. on June 27, 2019. Protonotary Apostolic, Retired Rector St. Agnes Cathedral. Beloved brother of Josephine (Thomas) Moriarty and the late Elizabeth (Louis) Reccow. Adored uncle of Joanne (Christopher) Aventuro, the late Thomas James, James (Mary Kate Weinperle), John (Lori), Brian and Matthew (Hui) Reccow. Dear great uncle of Christopher, Matthew, William, Daisy, Cullen, Molly and Brendan. Godson and cousin of Bishop Charles Mulrooney and cousin of Brother Vincent Mulrooney. Reposing at Msgr. James P. Kelly Parish Center, Rockville Centre, N.Y. Sunday & Monday 2-6 pm. Vigil Mass Monday 7:30 pm St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Cross, Brooklyn, N.Y. mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday from June 29 to June 30, 2019
