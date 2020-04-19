|
MORGAN - James, P. (Mickey) of N. Bellmore, NY. It is with great sadness, that the family of Mickey announces his passing peacefully in his sleep on April 16, 2020 in his 80th year from complications from Covid19 and Alzheimer's.Mickey is survived by his adoring wife of 55 years, Frances, his loving children Michael and Karen, his two beautiful granddaughters Catherine and Grace, his brother Gerald (Geraldine), nieces, nephews, and many extended family and friends. He was a proud Army Veteran, and a 35 year member of the FDNY (Ladder 135). In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to: Long Island Association of Retired NYC Firefighters, P.O. Box 623, Port Jefferson, NY 11777
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020