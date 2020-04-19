Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Morgan Notice
MORGAN - James, P. (Mickey) of N. Bellmore, NY. It is with great sadness, that the family of Mickey announces his passing peacefully in his sleep on April 16, 2020 in his 80th year from complications from Covid19 and Alzheimer's.Mickey is survived by his adoring wife of 55 years, Frances, his loving children Michael and Karen, his two beautiful granddaughters Catherine and Grace, his brother Gerald (Geraldine), nieces, nephews, and many extended family and friends. He was a proud Army Veteran, and a 35 year member of the FDNY (Ladder 135). In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to: Long Island Association of Retired NYC Firefighters, P.O. Box 623, Port Jefferson, NY 11777
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -