PELLETIER - James Patrick, passed away on Friday, March 1, at age 82 of natural causes. Committed husband to his wife of 62 years, Hazel (nee McAdams). Devoted father to James Jr., Diane Micari, and Michael (deceased). Beloved grandfather of Matthew and Grant Micari. Beloved brother of Mary Lambert and William. Known as Jim to his friends, he was an admired local golf instructor for decades. He enjoyed a long and productive retirement. Jim will be missed by his many friends and loving family. Visitation hours Monday, March 4 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY 11801; (516) 935-7100. Funeral Service at Holy Family R.C. Church, Hicksville on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 AM.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2019