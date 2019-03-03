Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Resources
James Pelletier Notice
PELLETIER - James Patrick, passed away on Friday, March 1, at age 82 of natural causes. Committed husband to his wife of 62 years, Hazel (nee McAdams). Devoted father to James Jr., Diane Micari, and Michael (deceased). Beloved grandfather of Matthew and Grant Micari. Beloved brother of Mary Lambert and William. Known as Jim to his friends, he was an admired local golf instructor for decades. He enjoyed a long and productive retirement. Jim will be missed by his many friends and loving family. Visitation hours Monday, March 4 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 West Old Country Road, Hicksville, NY 11801; (516) 935-7100. Funeral Service at Holy Family R.C. Church, Hicksville on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 AM.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2019
