|
|
PENROSE - James, age 80 of Westhampton, NY, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019. Beloved Husband of Mary Anne. Loving father of Mary Frances, James, and John. Treasured grandfather of Liam and Alyssa. Visitation Sunday, 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM at the Werner Rothwell Funeral Home, 60 Mill Road, West- hampton. Beach, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, at 11:00 am at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Westhampton Beach. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to East End Detachment of the Marine Corp League 25 Blue Point Road Mastic Beach, NY. 11951.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2019