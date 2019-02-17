Newsday Notices
PETRIZZI - James M., 86, of Melville, on February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosemary. Loving father of Catherine Cummings (John), Marianne D'Angelo (Gery), James (Denise Thorne) and Joanne Maselli. Cherished grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 3. 20 year Financial Secretary of Gate of Heaven K of C Council and Past Grand Knight and Korean War Veteran. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday 9:30 AM at St. Elizabeth's Church, Melville. Maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2019
