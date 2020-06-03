GARGER James R., of Hicksville, died suddenly on May 27, 2020. Beloved son of June and the late Andrew. Cherished brother of Andrew (Anne), Michael (Eileen), Thomas (Maryjo), and John (Liz). Uncle to Michael, Ken, Tim, Steven, Abby, Frank, Henry and Alyssa. Great Uncle to Ian. A memorial service is being planned for a later date so that his family and many friends can share their memories and love for him. Donations in Jim's name can be made to animal rescue group: forgottenfriendsoflongisland.org
Published in Newsday on Jun. 3, 2020.