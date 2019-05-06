LOVELETT James R., age 72, of Kent, CT passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in White Plains to the late William and Gladys Mae Lovelett. Jim grew up in Fairfield, CT. He attended Fairfield Ludlowe High School and Miami-Dade College. Jim worked in the entertainment field as a stuntman and stunt-coordinator for more than twenty-five years. Jim is survived by his beloved daughter Sarah Lovelett, and her fiance Evan Kulhawik, of Stamford; his former spouse Suzanne Lovelett of Greenlawn, NY; his brothers, Thomas "Toby" Lovelett and his wife Karen of Fairfield as well as William Lovelett and his wife Melinda of Southbury. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, his close friends, and so many others whose lives he touched in the Kent community. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Ronny Lovelett. Friends may greet Jim's family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield, CT. A Memorial Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1 N. Main St. in Kent. Memorial donations can be made in Jim's name to the CT Humane Society at www.cthumane.org. To view the full obituary or send his family a note of condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com. Published in Newsday on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary