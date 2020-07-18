JAMES - William R. (Ronnie) of North Charleston SC formerly of Glen Cove 4/15/63 7/15/2020 died peacefully at his home in North Charleston. Ronnie was predeceased by his father Billy F. James. He is survived by his mother Alice James, brother Billy F. James Jr. (Colleen) and nephews Dylan and Christopher. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. He served his country in the US Army and was a friend to all. Private funeral arrangements will be in Little River South Carolina.







