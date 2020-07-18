1/1
James R. William
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES - William R. (Ronnie) of North Charleston SC formerly of Glen Cove 4/15/63 7/15/2020 died peacefully at his home in North Charleston. Ronnie was predeceased by his father Billy F. James. He is survived by his mother Alice James, brother Billy F. James Jr. (Colleen) and nephews Dylan and Christopher. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. He served his country in the US Army and was a friend to all. Private funeral arrangements will be in Little River South Carolina.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved