To be announced at a later date
James Randazzo

James Randazzo Notice
RANDAZZO - James, of Medford, NY (formally Deer Park) passed on May 8, 2020, age 55. Beloved son to Edward F. and Jean Randazzo. Loving brother to Sue McAuley (Michael), Edward H. Randazzo (Joan), Nancy Pascucci and Daniel Randazzo. Loving uncle to 10 nieces and nephews and great uncle to 7 great-nieces and great-nephews. Beloved member of the AHRC Residential Program at Long Island Avenue, Medford. Jim will be fondly remembered for his gentle, loving soul, love of family and appreciation for the simple things in life. Memorial services will be scheduled at later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
