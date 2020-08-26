1/
James Rhein
RHEIN- James "Jimmy" of Bay Shore, NY, died peacefully at the age of 70 on August 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rhein; son, Joshua Rhein (Alexandra); sister, Robin Ellison (Raymond); brother, Kevin Rhein (Pamela); nephews, Benjamin Rhein (Katie), Justin Ellison (Christie) and Skylar Ellison (Brianna); nieces, Nia Passmore (Andrew) and Rebekah Rhein; great nephews Marshall Ellison and Jagger Rhein and great niece Elodie Passmore. Jimmy was born in Bangor, Maine on December 10, 1949 to Marshall and Gladys Rhein, and raised in Deer Park, NY. His passion for aiding others led to a bachelor's degree in general education and special education, a master's degree in special education, and a 32-year teaching career at AHRC (Bohemia) helping the developmentally disabled learn, grow and most importantly, smile. Outside of working with his students and acting as the driving force behind AHRC"s holiday play, Jimmy was a multi-instrumentalist and singer who did not shy away from the high notes. At his core, Jimmy was deeply devoted to his family (with unparalleled Christmas spirit that could be felt long before Thanksgiving) and his pets. Those who knew him best will remember Jimmy for his ability to make anyone laugh (albeit with an occasional absurd comment or slightly inappropriate joke), enormous heart, and desire to keep those around him happy. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, from 4-8 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm. Prayer Friday, August 28, 11:00 am followed by interment in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale. Masks and social distancing are required. www.powellfh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
AUG
27
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
