THOMAS-James Robert known as "Lil Mootsie" was born April 1, 1929 to Charles and Lucy Thomas and he was the youngest of nine children. James passed peacefully at the age of 90 on September 11, 2019, a day we will never forget. James grew up in the Hicks-ville area and at the early age of 12 he was delivering papers for Newsday and later on worked for local companies to help support his family. He was employed by the Jericho Water District and retired after 32 years of service in 1994. He attended the Hicksville Schools and participated on the track and basketball teams. In 1949, James fought as a 112-pound Sub Novice boxer and in 1952 won the Golden Gloves Long Island Championship. He also competed in track and field events and later on won First Place in the Senior Olympics in his 8o's. Not only was he a great athlete, but he could out dance anyone half his age! As a community advocate, he decided to join the Syosset Fire Department in 1948. In 1949, James joined the Syosset Fire Drill Team. He was a key member because of his unbelievable speed and endurance. In 1997, at the age of 68, James was recognized as the oldest in history to still be involved. He earned scores of departmental merit badges while rising through the ranks. James was a one-time Lieutenant, a Captain and he also was an honorary Chief of Department. He then served as a Fire Police Officer. Being a firefighter was his life and he loved helping others. James was a volunteer firefighter for 71 years, which is a remarkable achievement of community service. His enduring spirit and philosophy were imparted by his mother, "If you take something on, do the best you can. Or, don't take it on." These were words he lived by for 90 years. In June, 1951, James was drafted into the United States Army. On May 28, 1961, he got married to Nancy Donegan from Oyster Bay, who was a registered nurse. She died on September 28, 1978. In 1986, James was reunited with long time friend Ruth Ellison and became lifelong partners. Ruth's daughter, Darlene Calderoni along with her husband Dominick and their 3 children, Lauren, Frank and Dominick became the children and grandchildren he never had. James loved and cherished all of them. James is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews from his sisters, Henrietta, Josephine, Cecile, Lucy Mae, Frances & Marjorie and his brothers, Charles Merritt and George. James will be reposed at the Syosset Fire Department, Company 4 located at 50 Cold Spring Rd., Syosset on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. A Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Edward the Confessor RC Church on September 16, 2019 at 9:45 AM. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Chicken Valley Rd, Upper Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations in James's memory for the Syosset Fire Department would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019