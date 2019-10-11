|
|
ROBERTS - James G. Loving father of 8 children and 12 grandchildren. Long time resident of East Meadow, NY originally from Hosston, LA. He was the son of Benjamin and Lettie 'Nichols' Roberts and served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth and son Michael. He loved fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He worked for New York Post as a circulation manager. He passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. He was 87.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019