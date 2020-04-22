Home

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home
735 First St
Greenport, NY 11944
(631) 477-0054
James Rocco Liuzzi Notice
LIUZZI - James Rocco, age 97; of Conroe, TX, formerly of Ronkonkoma, NY passed away on April 18, 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years Rose (nee Scordino). Loving father of Maryann Angelone (Charles), Patricia Dolginko (Stan), Kathy Daley (Phil), and Stephanie Liuzzi. Cherished grandfather of Frank, Rose, Kimmy, Sean and Carlie Rose and great-grandfather of 8. He is also predeceased by his granddaughter Jean Angelone and his second wife Rose Marie (Corso). He is survived by Rose Marie's family. Jim was a WWII veteran and served his country proudly. He will be remembered by his love of family and warm smile. Jim was a talented carpenter and saxophone player. He touched our souls and left an impression that will be etched in our hearts forever. An inurnment with his first wife Rose will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
