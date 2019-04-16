Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
MATTIMORE - James S., III, 84, of Sayville, LI, died on April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine. Loving father of Kathleen Jones (Michael), James IV, Kevin (Brooke) and John (Alanna). Proud grand-father of Melissa, Megan, Michael, James V, Ryan, Brendan, Sean, Avery and Addison. Dear brother of Louise Grant and the late Jean Giedris. Reposing Thursday, April 18, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 10 am Friday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2019
