Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
48 Greene Ave
Sayville, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Coram, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sclafani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Sclafani

Notice Condolences Flowers

James Sclafani Notice
SCLAFANI - James V. Jr. of Holtsville, NY on May 4th, 2019 in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Lisa. Loving father of Jim Sclafani (Corrine), Elena Vasilikos (Paris), Vincent Sclafani (Tabatha), Adam Sclafani (Danielle) and Krystle Sclafani. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Zoe, Camella, Mya, Christian, Abigail and Mackenzie. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday 7:30PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11AM St. John's Lutheran Church, 48 Greene Ave, Sayville, NY. Internment following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 6-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James to rohhadfight.org
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
Download Now