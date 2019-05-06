|
SCLAFANI - James V. Jr. of Holtsville, NY on May 4th, 2019 in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Lisa. Loving father of Jim Sclafani (Corrine), Elena Vasilikos (Paris), Vincent Sclafani (Tabatha), Adam Sclafani (Danielle) and Krystle Sclafani. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Zoe, Camella, Mya, Christian, Abigail and Mackenzie. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday 7:30PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11AM St. John's Lutheran Church, 48 Greene Ave, Sayville, NY. Internment following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, NY. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 6-9 PM. www.moloneyfh.com In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James to rohhadfight.org
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2019