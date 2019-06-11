|
SCORE - James K. peacefully on June 8, 2019 of Valley Stream at age 80. Valley Stream Central HS Class of 1957, Past President VSCHS Alumni Association, Member Valley Stream Historical Society, Member of Post# 854 American Legion. Served in the US Army. Member of New York Stock Exchange. Avid horseman and polo player. Predeceased by his sister Anne, brother Francis and sister Eileen Brand. Dear brother of Barbara Guenette. Cherished uncle of Michael, Robert, Thomas and Kathleen Anderson. Family will receive friends Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 2-4pm& 7-9pm at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Avenue Valley Stream Post #854 American Legion Service Tuesday at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30 am at Holy Name of Mary R. C. Church Valley Stream, Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019