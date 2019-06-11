Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
(516) 825-0036
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
54 W Jamaica Ave
Valley Stream, NY 11580
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Name of Mary R. C. Church
Valley Stream, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Score
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Score

Notice Condolences Flowers

James Score Notice
SCORE - James K. peacefully on June 8, 2019 of Valley Stream at age 80. Valley Stream Central HS Class of 1957, Past President VSCHS Alumni Association, Member Valley Stream Historical Society, Member of Post# 854 American Legion. Served in the US Army. Member of New York Stock Exchange. Avid horseman and polo player. Predeceased by his sister Anne, brother Francis and sister Eileen Brand. Dear brother of Barbara Guenette. Cherished uncle of Michael, Robert, Thomas and Kathleen Anderson. Family will receive friends Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 2-4pm& 7-9pm at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 West Jamaica Avenue Valley Stream Post #854 American Legion Service Tuesday at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30 am at Holy Name of Mary R. C. Church Valley Stream, Cremation Private.
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Moore Funeral Home
Download Now