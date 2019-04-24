|
SCURA - James P. of Farmingdale on April 20th, 2019. Loving brother of Frank, Valerie Trovato (Thomas), and Joseph (Janet). Cherished uncle of Jeffrey, Tommy, Michelle, Joseph, Daniel, and Janine and great uncle of Jared and Elyse. A lifetime member of East Farmingdale Fire Company, Ex-Captain. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-5pm & 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St. Farmingdale. Firematic Services 8pm. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019