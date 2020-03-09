Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
SMITH - James J. of N. Massapequa, LI on March 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Roberta J. Smith. Devoted father of Patricia (Ron) Padula, James (Marianne) Smith, Kathleen (Ray) Connors, Jacqueline (Kevin) Collins and Nancy Smith. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road, (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wed. 9:45 AM at Maria Regina R.C. Church, Seaford, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Tues. 3:30 PM until 8:00 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Mar. 9, 2020
