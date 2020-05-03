|
|
DOLAN - James Stephen born, in the Bronx, on August 3, 1946 to Alice Hayes Dolan and Edward Charles Dolan. He entered Heaven on April 23, 2020 at age 73 after a valiant fight against Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was the beloved husband and soulmate of over 50 years of Micheline (Hull) Dolan. Cherished father of Alyssandra Yeliena Dolan Iudica (Jose Luis Iudica), Matthew Joshua Dolan and "adopted son" Thomas P. Gaffney. Adored grandfather (Peepa) of Emily Rachel Iudica, Michael Alexander Iudica, and Grace Josephine Iudica. Retired from AT&T, James became a resident of Long Island, after being a life long resident of Woodside, New York. He also leaves a brother, Joseph G. Dolan; was predeceased by brothers Edward C. Dolan and George J. Porter. He was the favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID 19 situation, his memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his name be made to Christian Concern Fund, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 420 Stewart Avenue, Garden City, New York. 11530. www.weigandbrothers.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020