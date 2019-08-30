Home

St Patrick's Roman Catholic
235 Glen St
Glen Cove, NY 11542
James Thomas BENAZZI
BENAZZI - James Thomas died unexpectedly August 22, 2019 in Wilmington, NC at 41 years young. JT is survived by his daughter Gianna, his parents Alice (nee Sharkey) and Bob, his siblings Nora (Matthew), Maria and Sara (John), Bob (Kristina), John (Leah), Andrew (Heather) & Matthew. Also survived by former wife Lori James. JT was born on May 25th, 1978 in Glen Cove, NY and graduated from Chaminade. He played lacrosse at the University of Massachusetts, becoming captain of his team. In 2000, he graduated with a BS in Forestry and spent the following years in California with the US Forestry Service, finding travel one of the passions of his life. JT loved surfing waves, snow-boarding, guiding rivers, and found true calling along the way, becoming a celebrated chef in LI and NC after graduating from the CIA in Florence, Italy, one of the places in the world he loved most. JT was named one of Wilmington's 2009 Top Chefs at just 30 years old. A memorial ceremony will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Glen Cove, NY on September 6 at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Surfrider Foundation, protecting the ocean, waves, and beaches that provided JT so much enjoyment.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019
