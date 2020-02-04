|
TURNER - James 87, of Huntington, on February 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 68 years to Beverly. Loving father of Kevin (Beth), Keith (Cathi), Brian (Judith), Robert (Jeanne), William (Patricia), and Susan (Edward). Cherished grand-father of 16. Devoted great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Joan, Barbara, Thomas, John, Winifred, and the late Gerard, Patrick, Rita, and Dennis. Visitation Wednesday 2 - 4 and 7-9 PM at M. A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Thursday, 9:45AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities in memory of James' great granddaughter Mia Antenucci would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 4, 2020