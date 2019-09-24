|
|
GOLON - James V. of New Windsor, NY, on September 20, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Jaskot). Loving father of Justin M. and wife Cynthia Golon. Devoted brother of Janet Carpenter, Linda Goess, Gloria (Bert) Krasinski, Thomas (Janet) Golon and Peter Golon. Visiting: Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. St. Thomas of Canterbury R.C. Church, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. WWW.QuigleyBros.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019