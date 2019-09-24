Home

Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Canterbury Church
340 Hudson Street
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery,
New Windsor, NY
James V. Golon


1946 - 2019
James V. Golon Notice
GOLON - James V. of New Windsor, NY, on September 20, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Jaskot). Loving father of Justin M. and wife Cynthia Golon. Devoted brother of Janet Carpenter, Linda Goess, Gloria (Bert) Krasinski, Thomas (Janet) Golon and Peter Golon. Visiting: Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. St. Thomas of Canterbury R.C. Church, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. WWW.QuigleyBros.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 24, 2019
