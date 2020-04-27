|
LOGAN - James W., age 93 of Smithtown, NY on April 22, 2020. Proud Navy Veteran. Retired FDNY Lieutenant. Beloved husband of the late Fara. Loving father of Regina (Tom) Smith, Jeannine (Chris) Richey, Jacqueline (Rick) D'Aoust, Mary (Mark) Ratikan and Tara (David) Delardi. Cherished grandfather of Christopher (Katy), Sean (Samantha), Emily (Sean), Lauren, Richard, Melissa, Alicia, Logan and Fara. Adored great grand- father of Carter, Declan and Sabrina. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787 Visiting for family only 9am-10am Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Funeral service 10am at the Funeral Home. Internment to follow at St. James Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020