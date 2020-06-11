Jan Michal Wierbicki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WIERBICKI - Jan Michal, Beloved Son, Husband, Father, Dziadzi (Grandfather), Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend, passed away surrounded by his Family on March 15, 2020. Jan was the CFO of Israel Discount Bank of America until his retirement. Throughout his life, he was a member of several Polish-American organizations. An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed and excelled at playing soccer, tennis, skiing, swimming and biking. Memorial will be at Senko Funreal Home in Hempstead on June, 13, 2020 between the hours of 3-5pm. Graveside service will be on Monday June 15th at St. Charles Cemetery at 11am.Funeral Mass at Saint Ladislaus Church is private due to pandemic rules. "I'd like the Memory of me To be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when the day is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways. Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave behind when the day is done."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved