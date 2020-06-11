WIERBICKI - Jan Michal, Beloved Son, Husband, Father, Dziadzi (Grandfather), Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend, passed away surrounded by his Family on March 15, 2020. Jan was the CFO of Israel Discount Bank of America until his retirement. Throughout his life, he was a member of several Polish-American organizations. An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed and excelled at playing soccer, tennis, skiing, swimming and biking. Memorial will be at Senko Funreal Home in Hempstead on June, 13, 2020 between the hours of 3-5pm. Graveside service will be on Monday June 15th at St. Charles Cemetery at 11am.Funeral Mass at Saint Ladislaus Church is private due to pandemic rules. "I'd like the Memory of me To be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when the day is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways. Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave behind when the day is done."







