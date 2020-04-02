|
PETRIE - Jane Adams June 5, 1923 - March 23, 2020 Jane Adams Petrie passed away, peacefully, on March 23 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was 96 years old. Jane lived in Great Neck, New York, in the house her parents built on Fairview Avenue. She met Donald Petrie as a teenager. Their romance carried through the duration of World War II, and they married in 1949. Together they raised five children, her biggest accomplishment by far. Jane loved her kids, her town, her garden, and her cooking. A life-long member of the Great Neck Woman's Club and a graduate of Great Neck North High School, Jane later graduated the Katherine Gibbs School and wrote advertising copy - her "desk" was a wooden board laid across an old bathtub in her New York apartment. Bright and creative, Jane ful-filled her lifelong dream of attending college (after the last of her five children graduated) and enrolled at Nassau Community College. She graduated with honors at the age of 65. She had a warm and winning smile. She was loved. Jane will be laid to rest at a later date beside her husband of 65 years at All Saints Church in Great Neck. She is survived by her sons, Scott and Doug; her daughters, Anne, Elizabeth, and Susan; and her eight grandchildren: Taylor and Jane, Alexa and Henry, Willys and Kathryn, and Lily and Beckett.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2020