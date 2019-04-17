|
BEDELL - Jane C., on April 15, 2019, of Massapequa (formerly of Wantagh). Beloved wife of the late Janson. Loving mother of Michael, Andrew, and Cindy. Proud grandmother of Hailey. Dear sister of John Turner, and the late Mary Mat. Reposing Today, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Funeral service Thursday, 11 AM at St. Jude Episcopal Church, Wantagh. Interment to follow at Nas- sau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2019