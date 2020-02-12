|
WALSH -Jane D. (nee:Doherty) of Rockville Centre, NY on February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving and devoted mother of Ruth Hallinan and the late MaryJane Walsh. Adored grandmother of six and great-grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Tracy (late Rose) Doherty, MD, Deirdre (late Thomas) Curran, Kathleen (Vincent MD) Catrini, Donna (late Richard)Pollio & sister-in-law of Catherine (late Neil) Doherty, and the late Daniel C. Doherty. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Friday 3-8 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Saturday 9:30 am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, New York. Mackenmortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 12, 2020