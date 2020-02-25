|
HANNETT - Jane Doran, of Sea Cliff, East Hampton, NY, and Boynton Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Friday evening, February 21st. She was 82. Born a true Virgo on September 5th to May and Jerry Doran, she was one of 8 siblings raised in Glen Cove, where she met and married her high school sweetheart Les (Lester) in 1953. Together they had 5 children of their own.Affectionately known to many as Lady Jane, she served as Treasurer of the Centre Club and the Centre Club Travel, and Vice President and Membership Chair of the Glen Cove Women's Club. Her practical and systematic approach to life afforded her a career with the First National Bank of Long Island as well as the Pall Corporation. Jane was a kind and gentle soul, supportive friend and defender of the underdog.She made it her life's mission to give a voice to anyone who needed it, and became an "adoptive" mom to many. She shared a deep love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and for her extended family where she was the true matriarch. Jane is survived by her husband Les, her children: Gail, Linda (Bob Finkel) of Westport CT, Debbie, Patrick (Celine) of Greenwich CT, and Deirdre of Long Beach NY; her 7 grandchildren Bryan (Abby), Courtney and Shannon Finkel, Patricia, Katrina, Victoria and Alexandra Hannett, and her 2 great-grandchildren Asher and Parker Finkel. In addition, she leaves behind her siblings Jerry, Don, and Fr. Ed Doran, and Irene Flasher. She was predeceased by grand-children Cory Finkel and Diana Chester, and siblings Doris, Bobby, and Larry, in addition to her parents. A viewing will be held at the McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home in Glen Cove on Tuesday evening from 7-9 PM, Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM . A Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Glen Cove on Thursday at 10:00 AM.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020