SHEARER - Jane F. (Vidovich) passed away suddenly on October 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Jane brought an abundance of light and hope to every room she entered and to every person she met. As Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, she devoted her life to so many at Suffolk County Community College. Jane served her church family with tremendous energy and was a strong example of faith. Her priority was her husband Doug and their son Bryce. She made them the best version of themselves. She is predeceased by her father John, and is survived by her mother Helen, sister Ellen, brother John, sister-in-law Laurie, niece Emily, and nephews Will and Ben. Viewing Thur/Fri 2-4, 7-9pm at Wesche Funeral Home, 495 Main St, Center Moriches. Funeral Mass Sat. 11am, at Saints Peter and Paul Church 781 Wading River Road, Manorville. In lieu of flowers, the family re-quests donations to the Jane F.Shearer Memorial Scholarship at JFSfoundation.com
Published in Newsday from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019