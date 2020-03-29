Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Monaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane M. Monaghan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane M. Monaghan Notice
MONAGHAN - Jane M., of Farmingdale on March 24, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John. Loving mother of John (Sabrina), James (Stephanie), William, Robert, and Dee. Cherished grandmother of Meghan, Jacquelyn, Abigail, Molly, James, Mike, Jack, and Lauren. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation and Interment private to immediate family. Flowers and condolences are welcome. Memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -