MONAGHAN - Jane M., of Farmingdale on March 24, 2020. Devoted wife of the late John. Loving mother of John (Sabrina), James (Stephanie), William, Robert, and Dee. Cherished grandmother of Meghan, Jacquelyn, Abigail, Molly, James, Mike, Jack, and Lauren. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation and Interment private to immediate family. Flowers and condolences are welcome. Memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2020