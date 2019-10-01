|
GOMBIESKI - Jane S. of Stony Brook, NY on September 29, 2019 in her 82nd year. Loving mother of Donna Demarco (Rob), Kim Brandeau (Mark), Laura Price (Howard) and Edward Gombieski (Adria). Dear sister of Edward and Leo Siecienski, the late Anna Marselli, Helen Yaglowski and Mary Ann Cicitto. Cherished Grandma of Julie, Robbie, Kyle, Sarah, Spring and Summer. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY where a religious service will be held Tuesday 5pm. Funeral Wednesday 10:30am. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Port Jefferson, NY. Visiting Tuesday 3-6pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 1, 2019