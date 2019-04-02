|
MULLIGAN - Janet A., 76, of Riverhead, formerly of Miller Place, died peacefully at home surrounded by love after a 7 year battle with cancer on Sunday March 31, 2019. Loving wife of 52 years to William. Cherished mother of Janine Fischer (Glenn), Elizabeth Hudock and Michele Riccio. Caring Nanny to Annabelle, William, Ava, Victoria, Delaney, Mackenzie and Sadie. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 551 NY-25A, Miller Place, New York 11764 on Tuesday, April 2nd from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. and on Wednesday, April 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. The Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Thursday, April 4th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church, 75 New York Avenue, Sound Beach, New York 11789. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Boulevard, Calverton, New York 11933. In lieu of flowers, donations to Angela's House, P.O. Box 5052, Hauppauge, New York 11788 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019